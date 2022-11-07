Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Man poured hot water on 3-year-old, causing second-degree burns, police say

Kenneth Maduabuchi Okorie is charged with unlawful conduct towards a child.
Kenneth Maduabuchi Okorie is charged with unlawful conduct towards a child.(Rock Hill Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – A man in South Carolina has been charged after he poured boiling hot water on a child as a form of punishment, police said.

According to Rock Hill police, the mother of a 3-year-old girl told officers that Kenneth Madaubuchi Okorie poured hot water on the child’s cheek.

The girl was taken to an area hospital and treated for second-degree burns.

It’s unclear what relation Okorie has to the child.

Police said Okorie has been charged with unlawful conduct towards a child.

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Montgomery man dies after crash on E. South Blvd.
10 constitutional amendments on Tuesday’s ballot
Michael Butler is being held without bond.
Suspect in Prattville child abduction case arrested
Daniel Pol Ros is being held in the Autauga County Metro Jail on a $50,000 bond.
Man accused of shooting ex-wife in face as she sat in vehicle
2 injured in early Sunday Montgomery shooting

Latest News

Resident priest Genmyo Jana Zeedyk, second from left, and other members of the Anchorage Zen...
Anchorage Zen Community seeks awareness sitting in silence
A forecast track shows the likely path of Subtropical Storm Nicole.
Hurricane watch: Subtropical storm eyes Florida, Bahamas
app scams
Security experts urge caution when downloading your next app
Joe Bryan died after he was shot while working at a restaurant in Huntington, West Virginia.
Restaurant employee dies after being hit by stray bullet while at work