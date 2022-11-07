Montgomery city workers to receive PTO to vote Tuesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - City of Montgomery employees will receive Paid Time Off, or PTO, so that they can vote on Tuesday.

According to a voting directive issued by Mayor Steven Reed, two hours of paid time off will be allowed for each employee who chooses to vote in person for the Nov. 8 general election. Tuesday.

The decision was made, according to the city, to ensure all employees have ample access and opportunity to vote.

Polls will open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday and remain open until 7 p.m.

Visit this link for more information on Tuesday’s election, including the races, ballots, polling locations and more.

