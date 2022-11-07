Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

‘National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week’ coincides with ‘Adopt a Senior Pet Month’

Shelter dog generic. Not available for adoption.
Shelter dog generic. Not available for adoption.(WILX)
By Bethany Davis
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 5:25 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month, and this week is National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week.

Many animal shelters are non-profit. This means they depend on donations and grants to stay open. Animal shelters help reunite lost pets with their owners. Some even provide animal health services, behavioral evaluations, training, and education. But the primary function of an animal shelter is to find a home for stray animals.

That’s why National Adopt A Senior Pet Month is so important. In many cases, older dogs and cats are the most challenging group of homeless pets to place. So November is a month dedicated to helping older pets find loving forever homes. Shelters and rescues across the country hope those looking to adopt a new furry family member will consider adding a senior pet to the family this month.

The Prattville Autauga Humane Society is reducing its adoption fees for November. Dog and puppy adoption fees will be $20; cat and kitten adoption fees will be $10.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Montgomery man dies after crash on E. South Blvd.
Michael Butler is being held without bond.
Suspect in Prattville child abduction case arrested
10 constitutional amendments on Tuesday’s ballot
Daniel Pol Ros is being held in the Autauga County Metro Jail on a $50,000 bond.
Man accused of shooting ex-wife in face as she sat in vehicle
2 injured in early Sunday Montgomery shooting

Latest News

After being open for less than a year, an entertainment venue in Troy is closing its doors for...
Owner of closing Troy venue encourages support for small business
2 injured in early Sunday Montgomery shooting
File image
Montgomery man dies after crash on E. South Blvd.
ALEA: Man fleeing trooper dies after crash in Covington County