Warm start to the workweek

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - New workweek, new weather pattern? Overall, sunshine and a lack of wet weather will be easy to find across central and south Alabama, but a big drop in temperature (both during the mornings and the afternoons) is expected to happen over the next few days. Until then, we anticipate that Monday will be another unseasonably warm day; afternoon highs will climb into the low to mid 80s and overnight temperatures will hover in the 60s.

Election Day on Tuesday will also be a warm day... lower 80s will be the norm thanks to a mostly sunny skies. We get our first taste of cooler air Tuesday evening as temperatures dip down into the 50s, but that’s just the beginning!

As of early this morning, we now have Subtropical Storm Nicole. Currently it is hanging out in the southwest Atlantic ocean. As an area of high pressure builds closer to New England, we will see those two systems work together and help bring us a drop in temperature by the middle and end of the workweek.

This low pressure will inch closer to Florida, but likely won't directly impact Alabama! (WSFA 12 News)

The combine of both the high and low pressure system will help pull a cooler and drier airmass into the state of Alabama by Wednesday... that means highs on will only warm into the lower 70s under a mostly sunny sky, and some locations might only warm into the 60s. Lows will also remain more seasonal, in the upper 40s to lower 50s for midweek.

We will warm a tad by Thursday and Veterans Day on Friday, that’s thank to the developing tropical system moving closer to the east coast of Florida; highs both Thursday and Friday will warm into the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies with overnight low remaining in the 40s and 50s.

A strong cold front looks to quickly push the potential tropical system away from Alabama and up the east coast. For us, that would mean we remain dry through the end of the week and could see a big temperature drop arrive to Alabama this upcoming weekend.

Even with sunshine, afternoon highs both Saturday and Sunday are forecasted to only warm into the 60s while overnight lows look chilling down into the 30s.

We go from warmer than normal to below average in a matter of days! (WSFA 12 News)

It truly will be the tale of two seasons this week, as the start of the week will feel more September like, while the upcoming weekend will feel more like December!

