3 aim to unseat longtime U.S. Rep Mike Rogers in District 3 race

It's a crowded field in Alabama's 3rd Congressional District race with four candidates running for the seat. Three challengers want to unseat longtime Republican Rep. Mike Rogers.

Democrat Lin Veasey says she wants to offer District 3 a different kind of leader. The pastor calls herself a candidate for common good.

“I am concerned that many of our voters, particularly voters of color, are not having their voices heard,” said Veasey, “and the Democratic Party, in particular in Alabama, is underrepresented.”

Joining Veasey on the ballot is Libertarian Thomas “Sick of DC” Casson. That’s how you will see his name on the ballot because he legally changed his name.

Veasey said there’s a lot about DC that he’s not happy with and wants to bring about change.

“Whether it’s $31 trillion in debt, whether it is a completely open border, whether it’s the way they conduct meetings, or hearings. Casson has a unique approach, in one respect.

“Actually, I think people in Congress should be voting from their district instead of going to Washington DC,” he noted.

Also wanting to bring change to DC is Doug Bell, who has collected more than 9,000 signatures to run as an independent. Bell says he calls himself a fiscal conservative and supports term limits.

“I really believe that [term limits] takes away corruption from the career politicians. Also, it keeps fresh ideas coming in with people that can really relate to the people they try to represent,” he added.

Mike Rogers’ office declined a request for an interview. The Republican was first elected to the seat in 2002.

