HBCU Battle of the Bands returns to Mercedes-Benz Stadium Feb. 4

Alabama State University Mighty Marching Hornets band
Alabama State University Mighty Marching Hornets band(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The HBCU Battle of the Bands will return to Mercedes-Benz Stadium Feb. 4.

Marching bands from Alabama State University, North Carolina A&T, Bethune-Cookman University, South Carolina State University, Norfolk State University and Tennessee State University will perform at the event. Two Atlanta high schools, Pebblebrook and Westlake, will also perform for the first time!

The event will also feature a college fair at the College Football Hall of Fame. 45 HBCUs will waive application fees and accept applications on-site at the fair. The fair will begin at 10 a.m. followed by the performances.

More information can be found here.

