Human remains found in Shelby Co. identified

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - On Saturday, Nov. 5, friends and family of a missing person found human remains in a wooded area in the Pea Ridge community.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, those family members and friends were searching the area near the intersection of County Road 10 and County Road 260 around 8:15 a.m. when they found the partial human remains and contacted the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says investigators with SCSO responded with the Shelby County Coroner’s Office to confirm the remains were human. Additional searches were conducted in the area to find any identifying or related items. The remains were taken to the coroner’s office for testing and identification by the Alabama Department of Forensic Science.

Calera Police say the remains were positively identified as Derek DeWayne Harris, of Columbiana, who was reported missing on Dec. 30, 2018.

The cause of death was not able to be determined, according to police.

