Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Human remains found in Shelby Co. identified

(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - On Saturday, Nov. 5, friends and family of a missing person found human remains in a wooded area in the Pea Ridge community.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, those family members and friends were searching the area near the intersection of County Road 10 and County Road 260 around 8:15 a.m. when they found the partial human remains and contacted the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says investigators with SCSO responded with the Shelby County Coroner’s Office to confirm the remains were human. Additional searches were conducted in the area to find any identifying or related items. The remains were taken to the coroner’s office for testing and identification by the Alabama Department of Forensic Science.

Calera Police say the remains were positively identified as Derek DeWayne Harris, of Columbiana, who was reported missing on Dec. 30, 2018.

The cause of death was not able to be determined, according to police.

123 movies
google map coding

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10 constitutional amendments on Tuesday’s ballot
WSFA 12 News is getting you prepared for Decision 2022. Here's your guide to the races,...
Decision 2022: Alabama voter guide
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
Smoked barbecue is seen from Clyde Cooper's Barbecue in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina
Woman calls 911 to report ‘pink meat’ at barbecue restaurant
File image
Montgomery man dies after crash on E. South Blvd.

Latest News

Decision 2020: Gov. Kay Ivey casts ballot in midterm elections
Decision 2022: Gov. Kay Ivey casts ballot in midterm elections
Woman arrested on forgery, theft charges at Eufaula nursing home
Former Eufaula nursing home employee arrested on fraud, forgery charges
Opelika Parks and Recreation is holding a grand opening for a new archery park in the area.
Opelika Parks and Rec to host grand opening for new archery park
A juvenile was struck by a vehicle Tuesday in Montgomery.
Juvenile struck by vehicle Tuesday in Montgomery