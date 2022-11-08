Advertise
Juvenile struck by vehicle Tuesday in Montgomery

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A juvenile was struck by a vehicle Tuesday in Montgomery.

According to Montgomery police, officers and medics were called to the 500 block of McLemore Drive after a report of an accident involving a pedestrian. Officers found a juvenile with non-life-threatening injuries when they arrived at the scene.

Police say the juvenile was taken from the scene to a local hospital for treatment.

A WSFA 12 News photojournalist found the scene near Garrett Elementary school.

It is unclear if the juvenile was a student. We have reached out to Montgomery Public Schools.

No other information related to the crash has been released publicly.

Decision 2022: Katie Britt casts her midterm elections vote
Decision 2022: Polls gear up to open across the Alabama
Decision 2022: Balance of power in Congress at stake
Decision 2022: Montgomery Probate Judge J.C. Love
