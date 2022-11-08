Juvenile struck by vehicle Tuesday in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A juvenile was struck by a vehicle Tuesday in Montgomery.

According to Montgomery police, officers and medics were called to the 500 block of McLemore Drive after a report of an accident involving a pedestrian. Officers found a juvenile with non-life-threatening injuries when they arrived at the scene.

Police say the juvenile was taken from the scene to a local hospital for treatment.

A WSFA 12 News photojournalist found the scene near Garrett Elementary school.

It is unclear if the juvenile was a student. We have reached out to Montgomery Public Schools.

No other information related to the crash has been released publicly.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.