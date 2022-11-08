Advertise
Montgomery man killed in wreck off Old Selma Road

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported a fatal wreck off Old Selma Road on Nov. 7, 2022.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported a fatal wreck off Old Selma Road on Nov. 7, 2022.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 9:24 PM CST
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported a fatal single-vehicle crash in Montgomery County Monday afternoon.

The wreck happened at approximately 3:20 p.m. on Old Selma Road, approximately one mile west of Montgomery. State troopers said a man was critically injured when the 1998 Ford F-150 he was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch and then a tree.

The driver was taken to Baptist Medical Center South, where he was pronounced dead.

ALEA identified the victim as Preston E. Taylor, 74, of Montgomery.

The wreck remains under investigation.

