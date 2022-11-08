Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Opelika Parks and Rec to host grand opening for new archery park

Opelika Parks and Recreation is holding a grand opening for a new archery park in the area.
Opelika Parks and Recreation is holding a grand opening for a new archery park in the area.(WSFA 12 News)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika Parks and Recreation is holding a grand opening for a new archery park in the area.

On November 9, Opelika Parks and Rec will host a grand opening for the Opelika Community Archery Park at 2 p.m. in Spring Villa Park.

The archery park includes a shooting house with 12 covered bays and targets from 20-60 yards. The range also has a raised platform that provides bowhunters an opportunity to simulate tree stand hunting conditions.

The archery park will be open year-round from 7 a.m. until dark. Use of the park is free and open to the public.

For more information contact Opelika Parks and Recreation at 334-705-5567.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10 constitutional amendments on Tuesday’s ballot
WSFA 12 News is getting you prepared for Decision 2022. Here's your guide to the races,...
Decision 2022: Alabama voter guide
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
Smoked barbecue is seen from Clyde Cooper's Barbecue in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina
Woman calls 911 to report ‘pink meat’ at barbecue restaurant
File image
Montgomery man dies after crash on E. South Blvd.

Latest News

Decision 2020: Gov. Kay Ivey casts ballot in midterm elections
Decision 2022: Gov. Kay Ivey casts ballot in midterm elections
Woman arrested on forgery, theft charges at Eufaula nursing home
Former Eufaula nursing home employee arrested on fraud, forgery charges
Human remains found in Shelby Co. identified
A juvenile was struck by a vehicle Tuesday in Montgomery.
Juvenile struck by vehicle Tuesday in Montgomery