Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Police: 1 Selma High student dead, 3 others taken to hospital

File photo
File photo(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation is underway after a student died Tuesday at Selma High School.

According to Selma Police Cpt. Natasha Fowlkes, the victim was 16 years old. Authorities are waiting on a toxicology report to determine the student’s cause of death.

Fowlkes said three other students were being checked out in the emergency room, but it’s unclear if they’re connected to the student’s death.

No further details were publicly released.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10 constitutional amendments on Tuesday’s ballot
WSFA 12 News is getting you prepared for Decision 2022. Here's your guide to the races,...
Decision 2022: Alabama voter guide
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
Timeline of Aniah Blanchard's disappearance
Opponents express concerns about ‘Aniah’s Law’
File image
Montgomery man dies after crash on E. South Blvd.

Latest News

Control of Congress at stake this midterm election
Control of Congress at stake this midterm election
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Founding member of ALABAMA Jeff Cook passed away aged 73
Founding member of ALABAMA Jeff Cook passes away at age 73
Drug bust in Jemison.
Jemison PD: Drugs, handguns, nearly $2K recovered while conducting search warrant