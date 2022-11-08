Prattville kidnapping suspect arrested in Leeds

LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - On Nov 5, Leeds Police arrested Michael Butler, 35, of Greenville after a pursuit in St. Clair County. Butler was wanted in Autauga County for kidnapping two juveniles on November 3. He was also facing robbery and attempted murder charges in Georgia.

Chief Paul Irwin says they received an alert that the suspect would be traveling through the area.

“We got information that he had gone to Atlanta and was coming back through Oxford. So, what we did was an officer went up on the interstate,” says Chief Irwin. “A couple of officers went on the interstate and one of them spotted him. She tailed the vehicle ‘til they got to the next Leeds exit and that’s when we attempted to stop him.”

But Butler never stopped, he led officers on a chase through St. Clair County.

“He lost control of his vehicle and went down an embankment,” says Chief Irwin. “We were joined by the Moody Police department and also the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office. He was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit as well.”

Officers say they recovered several firearms inside Butler’s car. He is currently back in custody in Prattville. The juveniles have been reunited with their families.

“The city of Prattville was very thankful, and they came back and got him because of what he’d done in their city,” says Chief Irwin. “But this is someone with a lengthy criminal record and didn’t need to be out on the street.”

Butler could face additional charges.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.