Reeltown Elementary School teacher ‘bleeds blue and white’

REELTOWN, Ala. (WSFA) - Stacey Gibson is known for her school spirit at Reeltown Elementary School. She’s been teaching for 23 years now, and she’s dedicated to her classroom and community.

“I’m so proud of Reeltown,” she said, “I’m from Reeltown, graduated, born and bred.”

Gibson said she “bleeds blue and white” for her Reeltown Rebels. She went to school to become a teacher and came right back. Gibson said she stays in Reeltown because knows that this community has her back.

“If you ask, they do it, every time. That’s all there is to it, and they’re just so supportive through good times and bad, thick and thin, everything,” Gibson said.

One of her goals is to spread that love to her second grade students. Gibson is a multifaceted elementary school educator, teaching every subject. She said it’s truly a joy watching her students learn and grow.

“I do expect a lot from my students, and I want the best for my students,” she said. “I come to school every day and stay late. I do that for the kids, for my school, for Reeltown. I love this school. This new building is amazing. We really are just lucky and blessed.”

