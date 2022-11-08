Suspects in separate kidnapping, shooting cases make court appearances

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Two defendants had their first appearances in Autauga County court Monday regarding two unrelated crimes.

Michael Butler, charged with kidnapping two underage females for sex crimes, virtually took the stand with the two alleged victims present.

“It’s a completely random act. These two young women were targeted, and they were kidnapped, they were raped, they were sodomized, sexual torture,” said District Attorney CJ Robinson.

Butler is currently facing eight charges with no bail. The charges include two counts of first-degree kidnapping, two counts of first-degree rape, two counts of first-degree sodomy, first-degree robbery and sexual torture.

On top of these eight charges, Robinson called Butler a routine criminal with being charged for five different felonies prior to this weekend.

Robinson said Butler should be behind bars for good with no chance for parole.

“He is as major of a danger to the community as anyone could be, so I’m very excited and i’m proud of Judge Booth making that ruling today to leave no bond,” said Robinson.

After Butler’s hearing, Daniel Pol Ros, who is accused of shooting his former wife in the face while she was in a car outside of his home, was seen before the judge and state prosecutors.

State prosecutors are considering this case as premeditated, with Ros publishing a social media post six days before the shooting declaring his ex-wife being “evil” and that past custody trials caused him post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety.

Ros’ bond is currently set at $50,000.

