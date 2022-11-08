Two temperature drops incoming

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Another day of very warm temperatures is on the way before a push of cooler air arrives tonight. Montgomery broke the record high yesterday and came within one degree of a record on Sunday -- both days got to 87 degrees.

Today’s forecast high is 85 degrees, and the record is 87. It will again be close, but I think we fall just shy. Regardless of whether or not we see a record, this has been some impressive November heat. Skies today will be mostly sunny, and there will be a bit of a breeze.

It will be breezy every day through Sunday. (WSFA 12 News)

Hopefully you’re fine with breezy weather because that won’t be changing anytime soon. Wind speeds of 10-15 mph with gusts of 20-25 mph will occur each day through Sunday thanks in large part to the tropics.

Subtropical Storm Nicole is forecast to strengthen to a category 1 hurricane before making landfall along the east-central coast of Florida tomorrow night. The storm will then curve northeastward and quickly move away from Alabama. Even so, this path will cause what’s called a tight pressure gradient to form over Alabama. When this happens it becomes breezy to even windy.

Nicole will become a category 1 hurricane before making landfall in Florida Wednesday night. (WSFA 12 News)

The other impact from Nicole will be the potential for rain in East Alabama late Thursday afternoon through sunrise Friday. Models have trended wetter for those east of I-65 during this time frame, so we’ve adjusted rain chances accordingly. Most of what falls would come after dark Thursday and Thursday night. Nothing heavy or severe is in the forecast...just some light to moderate rain shower activity.

Nicole will lift away Friday morning, allowing sunshine to return after a mostly cloudy Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be cooler for the rest of the week in the 70s. Lower 70s are currently expected Wednesday and Thursday, with upper 70s Friday.

Subtropical Storm Nicole will make landfall in Florida and move toward Alabama before curving away. It will bring a chance of rain between late Thursday afternoon and early Friday morning. (WSFA 12 News)

Then comes a cold front for the weekend. That front will bring another drop in temperatures to Alabama. Highs will barely get above 60 degrees on Saturday despite a mix of sun and clouds. Pair that with breezy conditions and it will feel chilly. Sunday and Monday are even cooler with daytime highs likely staying the the middle to upper 50s.

No rain is in the forecast beyond the potential Nicole-related rain Thursday and Thursday night. However, there are signals that some rain could return to the forecast later into next week.

