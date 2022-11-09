Advertise
AP projects Ainsworth to win 2nd term as Alabama lt. governor

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Republican Will Ainsworth will once again hold the seat as Alabama’s lieutenant governor.

The race for seat came down to Ainsworth and Libertarian Ruth Page-Nelson. Unofficial results Tuesday evening showed Ainsworth beating his challenger by a wide margin.

[CLICK HERE FOR FULL ELECTION RESULTS]

Ainsworth says he will use his time in office to continue focusing on Alabama’s growth. focusing on workforce development and making Alabama the aerospace capital of the world.

Meanwhile, Page-Nelson said she was running to give Alabamians a choice.

