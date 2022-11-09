AP projects Ainsworth to win 2nd term as Alabama lt. governor

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Republican Will Ainsworth will once again hold the seat as Alabama’s lieutenant governor.

The race for seat came down to Ainsworth and Libertarian Ruth Page-Nelson. Unofficial results Tuesday evening showed Ainsworth beating his challenger by a wide margin.

Ainsworth says he will use his time in office to continue focusing on Alabama’s growth. focusing on workforce development and making Alabama the aerospace capital of the world.

Meanwhile, Page-Nelson said she was running to give Alabamians a choice.

