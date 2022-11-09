Advertise
AP projects Katie Britt to win Alabama’s open US Senate seat

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 7:06 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Katie Britt is the projected winner of Alabama’s U.S. Senate race, according to The Associated Press.

The Republican faced Democrat Will Boyd and Libertarian John Sophocleus in the race for the open seat. Incumbent Richard Shelby announced that he would be retiring.

Britt’s priorities include fighting the fentanyl crisis, rolling back taxes and becoming energy independent.

Britt, who once worked for Shelby as his chief of staff, will be making history as the first elected female senator from Alabama.

