AP projects Terri Sewell to win Alabama’s District 7 House seat

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell is the projected winner of Alabama’s 7th Congressional District House race, according to The Associated Press.

With 83% of the unofficial vote count in so far Tuesday evening, the Democrat representative was leading both challengers, Republican Beatrice Nichols and Libertarian Gavin Goodman in her race for reelection.

“To the great people of Alabama’s 7th Congressional District, thank you,” Sewell said. “Representing you in Congress is my greatest honor and I am so grateful for the opportunity to serve another term. This victory belongs to you! Regardless of how you voted, I pledge to continue listening, learning, and fighting for the values we share. We as a nation face many challenges but I am confident that working together, we can continue to deliver more resources and better opportunities for our communities. I look forward to the work that lies ahead!”

Sewell, who has represented the district since 2011, is currently the only Democrat in the state’s congressional delegation.

Alabama’s 7th district covers Choctaw, Dallas, Greene, Hale, Lowndes, Marengo, Pickens, Perry, Sumter and Wilcox counties, and portions of Clarke, Jefferson, Montgomery and Tuscaloosa counties.

