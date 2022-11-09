Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

AP projects Terri Sewell to win Alabama’s District 7 House seat

U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell is the projected winner of Alabama’s 7th Congressional District House...
U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell is the projected winner of Alabama’s 7th Congressional District House race, according to The Associated Press.(Source: U.S. Rep Terri Sewell)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:20 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell is the projected winner of Alabama’s 7th Congressional District House race, according to The Associated Press.

With 83% of the unofficial vote count in so far Tuesday evening, the Democrat representative was leading both challengers, Republican Beatrice Nichols and Libertarian Gavin Goodman in her race for reelection.

“To the great people of Alabama’s 7th Congressional District, thank you,” Sewell said. “Representing you in Congress is my greatest honor and I am so grateful for the opportunity to serve another term. This victory belongs to you! Regardless of how you voted, I pledge to continue listening, learning, and fighting for the values we share. We as a nation face many challenges but I am confident that working together, we can continue to deliver more resources and better opportunities for our communities. I look forward to the work that lies ahead!”

Sewell, who has represented the district since 2011, is currently the only Democrat in the state’s congressional delegation.

Alabama’s 7th district covers Choctaw, Dallas, Greene, Hale, Lowndes, Marengo, Pickens, Perry, Sumter and Wilcox counties, and portions of Clarke, Jefferson, Montgomery and Tuscaloosa counties.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10 constitutional amendments on Tuesday’s ballot
File photo
Police: 1 Selma High student dead, 3 others taken to hospital
Woman found critically shot in I-65 crash
Woman found critically shot in I-65 crash
WSFA 12 News is getting you prepared for Decision 2022. Here's your guide to the races,...
Decision 2022: Alabama voter guide
A juvenile was struck by a vehicle Tuesday in Montgomery.
Juvenile struck by vehicle Tuesday in Montgomery

Latest News

Montgomery voters choose new school board member; second race unclear
Voters at the polls on Tuesday voted on 10 statewide amendments.
Alabama voters decide on multiple state constitutional amendments
(Source: WSFA)
Voters pass multiple Alabama county amendments
Voting is underway early in the morning on Election Day in New York City.
Amid intense scrutiny, Americans vote with no major hitches