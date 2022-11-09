AP projects Wes Allen to win Alabama secretary of state’s race

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s secretary of state race came down to three candidates: Democrat Pamela Laffitte, Libertarian Matt Shelby and Republican Wes Allen.

The Associated Press is projecting Allen to win the seat after defeating his two opponents by a wide margin in Tuesday’s general election.

Allen has served as a member of the Alabama House since 2018, representing District 89. He previously served as a judge of the Pike County Probate Court.

Republican John Merrill is wrapping up his second term as secretary of state, which made him ineligible to run in this year’s election.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.