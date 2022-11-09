Advertise
AP projects Wes Allen to win Alabama secretary of state’s race

The Associated Press is projecting Republican Wes Allen to win Alabama's secretary of state's race.
The Associated Press is projecting Republican Wes Allen to win Alabama's secretary of state's race.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:02 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s secretary of state race came down to three candidates: Democrat Pamela Laffitte, Libertarian Matt Shelby and Republican Wes Allen.

The Associated Press is projecting Allen to win the seat after defeating his two opponents by a wide margin in Tuesday’s general election.

Allen has served as a member of the Alabama House since 2018, representing District 89. He previously served as a judge of the Pike County Probate Court.

Republican John Merrill is wrapping up his second term as secretary of state, which made him ineligible to run in this year’s election.

