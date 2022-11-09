Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

AP projects Young Boozer to win Alabama treasurer’s race

Republican Young Boozer has won the Alabama treasurer's race, according to projections from The...
Republican Young Boozer has won the Alabama treasurer's race, according to projections from The Associated Press.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Republican Young Boozer has defeated Libertarian Scott Hammond to once again serve as Alabama treasurer, The Associated Press projects.

One of the most important roles for the treasurer is oversight of more than $1 billion in unclaimed property.

[CLICK HERE FOR FULL ELECTION RESULTS]

Boozer, the incumbent, previously held the office from 2010 to 2018. He was appointed to the role again in 2021 by Gov. Kay Ivey at the resignation of John McMillan.

Hammond has served as the treasurer of his local Libertarian affiliate in Madison County, as well as at the state level. There was no Democrat on the ballot.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10 constitutional amendments on Tuesday’s ballot
File photo
Police: 1 Selma High student dead, 3 others taken to hospital
WSFA 12 News is getting you prepared for Decision 2022. Here's your guide to the races,...
Decision 2022: Alabama voter guide
Woman found critically shot in I-65 crash
Woman found critically shot in I-65 crash
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say

Latest News

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has won reelection.
AP projects Steve Marshall to win Alabama attorney general’s race
State Agriculture Commissioner Rick Pate, holding a Satsuma grown in Dothan, in this 2021 file...
Pate projected to win reelection as Alabama agriculture commissioner
The Associated Press is projecting Republican Wes Allen to win Alabama's secretary of state's...
AP projects Wes Allen to win Alabama secretary of state’s race
Autauga County Schools
Autauga County split on schools amendment with ‘no’ votes in slim lead