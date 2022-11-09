ASU to take on FAMU Saturday
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Hornets are set to take on the Florida A&M Rattlers Saturday afternoon.
The Hornets are is 6-3, while the Rattlers are 7-2 for the season.
DATE: Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022
TIME: 2 P.M. Central
LOCATION: ASU Stadium, Montgomery
WHERE TO WATCH: BounceTV
