ASU to take on FAMU Saturday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Hornets are set to take on the Florida A&M Rattlers Saturday afternoon.

The Hornets are is 6-3, while the Rattlers are 7-2 for the season.

DATE: Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022

TIME: 2 P.M. Central

LOCATION: ASU Stadium, Montgomery

WHERE TO WATCH: BounceTV

