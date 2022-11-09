Auburn to play Texas A&M Saturday
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The Auburn Tigers are set to play the Texas A&M Aggies Saturday evening.
Both teams are 3-6 for the 2022 football season.
Auburn had its first game last week under the leadership of interim head coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams. The team suffered a heartbreaking loss in overtime.
DATE: Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022
TIME: 6:30P.M. Central
LOCATION: Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn
WATCH: SEC Network
