Details murky after woman found critically shot in I-65 crash

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Details surrounding the discovery of a shooting victim in a crash along Interstate 65 Tuesday evening remain limited.

Montgomery police and fire medics responded to the northbound lanes of I-65 near Edgemont Avenue on reports of a two-vehicle crash. On scene, first responders found a woman in life-threatening condition from a gunshot wound.

The woman, as well as a second victim suffering non-life-threatening injuries from the crash, were transported to area hospitals.

Sgt. Tina McGriff said Wednesday morning that no new information was available as the investigation continues. When asked Tuesday night if the situation possibly involved road rage, she indicated “we are in the initial moments of our investigation and I am unable to confirm that.”

