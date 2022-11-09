Faulkner set for Saturday matchup with Pikeville

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Faulkner Eagles will play the University of Pikeville Bears Saturday afternoon.

Faulkner is 4-6, while Pikeville is 5-4 for the season.

DATE: Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022

TIME: 1:30 P.M. Central

LOCATION: Billy D. Hilyer Stadium, Starkville, MS

WHERE TO WATCH: Faulkner Sports Network

