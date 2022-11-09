Faulkner set for Saturday matchup with Pikeville
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Faulkner Eagles will play the University of Pikeville Bears Saturday afternoon.
Faulkner is 4-6, while Pikeville is 5-4 for the season.
DATE: Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022
TIME: 1:30 P.M. Central
LOCATION: Billy D. Hilyer Stadium, Starkville, MS
WHERE TO WATCH: Faulkner Sports Network
Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!
Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.