Huntingdon Hawks to host LaGrange Panthers Saturday
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Huntingdon Hawks will host the LaGrange Panthers Saturday afternoon.
Huntingdon is 8-1, while LaGrange is 1-7 for the 2022 football season.
DATE: Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022
TIME: 1 P.M. Central
LOCATION: Samford Stadium, Starkville, MS
WHERE TO WATCH: Boxcast
