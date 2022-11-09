Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Huntingdon Hawks to host LaGrange Panthers Saturday

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Huntingdon Hawks will host the LaGrange Panthers Saturday afternoon.

Huntingdon is 8-1, while LaGrange is 1-7 for the 2022 football season.

DATE: Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022

TIME: 1 P.M. Central

LOCATION: Samford Stadium, Starkville, MS

WHERE TO WATCH: Boxcast

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Police: 1 Selma High student dead, 3 others taken to hospital
Details surrounding the discovery of a shooting victim in a crash along Interstate 65 Tuesday...
Details murky after woman found critically shot in I-65 crash
10 constitutional amendments on Tuesday’s ballot
WSFA 12 News is getting you prepared for Decision 2022. Here's your guide to the races,...
Decision 2022: Alabama voter guide
A juvenile was struck by a vehicle Tuesday in Montgomery.
Juvenile struck by vehicle Tuesday in Montgomery

Latest News

Billy D. Hilyer Stadium
Faulkner set for Saturday matchup with Pikeville
The Tuskegee Golden Tigers
Tuskegee to play Benedict in SIAC Championship Saturday
File image
Troy, Army set for Saturday matchup
ASU to take on FAMU Saturday