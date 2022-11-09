Montgomery voters choose new school board member; second race unclear

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Voters have selected one new member to sit on the Montgomery County School Board, while a winner is not yet clear in a second race.

Republican Pamela Cloud is the projected winner of the District 5 seat. She won against Democrat opponent Phadra Carson Foster. Data from the Montgomery Election Center indicates that with 94% of the votes counted, Cloud was ahead by approximately 1,500 votes as of late Tuesday night.

Cloud, who has been in education for more than 45 years, is expected to take over for outgoing board member Jannah Bailey, who did not seek reelection.

In the District 1 race, incumbent Republican Lesa Keith is in the lead, but the race hasn’t been called. The Montgomery Election Center’s data showed Keith ahead of Democrat challenger Marcus Vandiver by about 660 votes, with 91% percent of the votes counted.

Keith has been on the Montgomery County Board of Education for eight years.

