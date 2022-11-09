MPS to discuss renaming 2 schools at Thursday board meeting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery County’s board of education is slated to again take up the renaming of Jefferson Davis and Lee high schools.

Consideration for name approval, among other topics, is on the agenda for Thursday evening’s school board meeting. The meeting will immediately follow the board’s work session at 5 p.m. at the central office auditorium, located at 307 S. Decatur St.

It has been more than two years since the school board voted to rename the two schools, which are named for Confederate figures.

In August, superintendent Melvin Brown said the renaming remains a priority for Montgomery Public Schools.

