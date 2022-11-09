No. 10 Alabama, No. 11 Ole Miss set for Saturday matchup
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WSFA) - The No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide will faceoff with the No. 11 Ole Miss Rebels Saturday afternoon.
Alabama is 7-2, while Ole Miss is 8-1 for the 2022 football season.
DATE: Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022
TIME: 2:30 P.M. Central
LOCATION: Vaught Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, MS
WATCH: CBS
