No. 10 Alabama, No. 11 Ole Miss set for Saturday matchup

OXFORD, Miss. (WSFA) - The No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide will faceoff with the No. 11 Ole Miss Rebels Saturday afternoon.

Alabama is 7-2, while Ole Miss is 8-1 for the 2022 football season.

DATE: Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022

TIME: 2:30 P.M. Central

LOCATION: Vaught Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, MS

WATCH: CBS

