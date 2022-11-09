Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Police: Elementary school teacher accused of sexually assaulting student, more victims sought

Walker Richardson
Walker Richardson(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By Caitlin Lilly and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5/Gray News) - Police in Las Vegas have arrested an elementary school teacher who has been accused of sexually assaulting a student.

According to a news release, 52-year-old Walker Richardson is accused of sexually assaulting a student while he worked at an elementary school near downtown Las Vegas.

Richardson was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for sexual assault against a child less than 14 and kidnapping of a minor.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are asking for anyone who may have been a victim of Richardson or has information about this crime to contact the Sexual Assault Section at 702-828-3421.

Records found by KVVU indicate that Richardson was employed with the Clark County School District.

A letter was sent to Sunrise Acres Elementary parents and guardians from the school’s principal Jennifer Boeddeker informing them of the arrest. She also said parents are encouraged to reach out to the school for concerns about their child’s safety.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Details surrounding the discovery of a shooting victim in a crash along Interstate 65 Tuesday...
Details murky after woman found critically shot in I-65 crash
File photo
Police: 1 Selma High student dead, 3 others taken to hospital
10 constitutional amendments on Tuesday’s ballot
WSFA 12 News is getting you prepared for Decision 2022. Here's your guide to the races,...
Decision 2022: Alabama voter guide
A juvenile was struck by a vehicle Tuesday in Montgomery.
Juvenile struck by vehicle Tuesday in Montgomery

Latest News

FILE - Pieper Lewis gives her allocution during a sentencing hearing, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022,...
Teen who killed alleged rapist taken into custody after escape from facility
University of Kentucky officials say they are continuing to review an incident regarding Sophia...
Ex-University of Kentucky student accused in racist attack banned from campus
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers...
Biden hopes Putin will negotiate WNBA star Griner’s release
Renfroe's Market debuts new location on Montgomery's Atlanta Highway
Renfroe's Market debuts new location on Montgomery's Atlanta Highway
Police in Denver issued an Amber Alert on Wednesday for a missing infant.
Amber Alert issued by Denver police for missing infant