Rain chances rising with Nicole

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A breezy day with high temperatures only reaching the lower 70s today -- a far cry from the record warmth over the last few days! Skies will be partly cloudy today. Regarding the breeziness, we hope you’re fine with it because it won’t be changing anytime soon. Wind speeds of 10-15 mph with gusts of 20-30 mph will occur each day and night through Sunday.

Gusts will be 20-30 mph through Sunday. Sustained winds will be 10-15 mph. (WSFA 12 News)

There are two reasons for the breezy weather: Nicole in the tropics and a polar cold front that will move through Friday night. Let’s start with Nicole since it’s closer to us and will impact us first.

Nicole will be a category 1 or low-end category 2 hurricane before making landfall along the east-central coast of Florida tonight. The storm will then curve northward and move over the western half of Georgia before quickly zipping northeastward away from the Deep South. This path will cause breezy to even windy weather through Friday.

Nicole will become a hurricane today and make landfall in Florida tonight. (WSFA 12 News)

The other impact from Nicole will be rain late tomorrow afternoon through sunrise Friday -- especially in East Alabama. Models have trended wetter for those roughly along and east of I-65 during this time frame, so we’ve adjusted rain chances accordingly. Most of what falls would come after dark tomorrow and tomorrow night. Nothing overly heavy or severe is in the forecast; it will mainly be light to moderate rain.

As what’s left of Nicole lifts away Friday morning, at least some sunshine will return for Friday afternoon. This will come on the heels of a cloudy and gray Thursday. Highs will be in the lower 70s tomorrow and the middle 70s Friday.

Total rain through Friday morning will be an inch or more in East Alabama, with much less farther west. (WSFA 12 News)

Then comes a powerful cold front for the weekend. That front will bring a big-time drop in temperatures and more breezy weather to the Southeast. Highs won’t get much above 60 degrees on Saturday despite a mix of sun and clouds. Pair that with breezy conditions and it will feel chilly.

Sunday through Tuesday are even chillier with daytime highs staying in the 50s to near 60. Sunday will be mainly sunny and Monday likely ends up partly cloudy. Lows will be quite cold as 30s and 40s return to the area. Freezing temperatures are possible Sunday night into Monday morning.

Temperatures will turn much colder this weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

Another chance of wet weather will follow for Monday night and Tuesday. Models have trended wetter with this system as well, so rain chances have been bumped up for this update.

