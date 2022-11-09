Rep. Mike Rogers projected to win reelection to Alabama’s District 3 House seat

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Associated Press is projecting incumbent Republican Mike Rogers to win Alabama’s District 3 House seat.

Rogers, who’s held the position since 2003, defeated three opponents in Tuesday’s general election: Democrat Karen Lin Veasey, Independent Douglas Bell and Thomas Casson.

