Stillman College recognizes first gen students

First Gen students at Stillman
First Gen students at Stillman
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Stillman College is recognizing it’s first generation students or students whose parents did not complete four-year degrees in college with a fun walk on campus.

But besides the fun and games, administrators say they’re doing everything they can to make sure those students leave with degrees.

Tasha Washington, Stillman’s Dean of Retention, estimates that more than half of this year’s class is made up of First Generation students. Stillman works with them to ensure all their financial aid is filled out correctly so they’re able to get all the money they’re eligible for.

“The academic success center, they do a really good job at making sure that we’re prepared as far as making sure we get our resumes together, helping us with our essays for scholarships. And I’ve used those opportunities to get scholarships from UNCF,” saidTa’kari Bryant, a psychology major. UNCF stands for the United Negro College Fund.

The school also builds a support system of advisors to help them chart a path at school and after graduation. 22 year-old Stillman student Cameron Parker agrees.

“One thing I’ll say I like about Stillman most, although it’s very family oriented, the staff and students hold one another accountable. And with that type of behavior you’ll make it far in life.”

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

