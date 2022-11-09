Troy, Army set for Saturday matchup

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans are set for a Saturday matchup with the Army Black Knights.

Troy is 7-2, while the Army is 3-5 for the 2022 football season.

DATE: Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022

TIME: 2:30 P.M. Central

LOCATION: Veterans Memorial Stadium, Troy

WHERE TO WATCH: NFL Network

