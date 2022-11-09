Troy, Army set for Saturday matchup
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans are set for a Saturday matchup with the Army Black Knights.
Troy is 7-2, while the Army is 3-5 for the 2022 football season.
DATE: Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022
TIME: 2:30 P.M. Central
LOCATION: Veterans Memorial Stadium, Troy
WHERE TO WATCH: NFL Network
