Troy beats Army 10-9

File image
File image(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 1:05 PM CST
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans defeated the Army Black Knights Saturday evening.

The scoring got off to a slow start though as neither team added points in the first quarter.

The Army got on the scoreboard early in the second quarter. With 14:57 left before halftime, the Black Knights scored a 3-yard rushing touchdown, but the field goal was no good.

With only six seconds left in the quarter, the Army went closed out the first half with a 26-yard field goal, while Troy remained scoreless.

The Trojans responded in the second half. A 21-yard field goal in the third quarter put the on the board, but they still trialed the Black Knights by six points.

Troy wide receiver Tez Johnson scored a 3-yard touchdown reception with 8:04 left in the game. This played ended up being enough for the Trojans to beat the Black Knights 10-9.

Troy improved to 8-2 for the season. They will host the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks next Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

