Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Troy’s 5-9-ish Carlton Martial closing on FBS tackle record

Troy University's Carlton Martial is closing in on the FBS tackle record.
Troy University's Carlton Martial is closing in on the FBS tackle record.(Troy University)
By JOHN ZENOR
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Carlton Martial doesn’t look the part, and he knows it. At 5-foot-8 1/2 and 210 pounds, the Troy linebacker is poised to become the all-time leading tackler in FBS history, likely in the next couple of weeks.

If he looked the part, Martial wouldn’t have had to walk on with the Trojans five years ago and wouldn’t have been overlooked by major college recruiters.

Now, he’s one of Troy’s most decorated players and is 20 tackles shy of the record of 545 set by Northwestern’s Tim McGarigle from 2002-05

Most Read

Details surrounding the discovery of a shooting victim in a crash along Interstate 65 Tuesday...
Details murky after woman found critically shot in I-65 crash
File photo
Police: 1 Selma High student dead, 3 others taken to hospital
10 constitutional amendments on Tuesday’s ballot
WSFA 12 News is getting you prepared for Decision 2022. Here's your guide to the races,...
Decision 2022: Alabama voter guide
A juvenile was struck by a vehicle Tuesday in Montgomery.
Juvenile struck by vehicle Tuesday in Montgomery

Latest News

Faye Hudson forgoes sitting at the private kiosks to fill out her ballot, Tuesday, Nov. 8,...
LIVE RESULTS: 4 House seats on ballot, 1 without incumbent
Auburn forward Johni Broome (4) celebrates a basket against George Mason during the first half...
Green, Johnson lead No. 15 Auburn past George Mason, 70-52
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks for a receiver against LSU at Tiger Stadium in Baton...
No. 10 Alabama in unfamiliar territory -- out of contention
Alabama voters on Nov. 8 will vote to ratify a recompilation of the Alabama Constitution that...
Voters can erase racist wording in Alabama Constitution