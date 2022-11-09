Tuskegee to play Benedict in SIAC Championship Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee Golden Tigers will battle the Benedict Tigers for the SIAC Championship Saturday afternoon.

Tuskegee is 8-2, while Benedict is 10-0 for the 2022 football season.

DATE: Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022

TIME: 1:30 P.M. Central

LOCATION: Charlie W. Johnson Stadium, Columbia, SC

