Tuskegee to play Benedict in SIAC Championship Saturday
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee Golden Tigers will battle the Benedict Tigers for the SIAC Championship Saturday afternoon.
Tuskegee is 8-2, while Benedict is 10-0 for the 2022 football season.
DATE: Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022
TIME: 1:30 P.M. Central
LOCATION: Charlie W. Johnson Stadium, Columbia, SC
