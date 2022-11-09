Advertise
Voters pass multiple Alabama county amendments

(Source: WSFA)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama voters have elected a number of county-specific amendments to the state constitution, according to unofficial results.

One amendment not decided Tuesday was in Autauga County. Voters were split on whether to raise taxes to fund education at a higher rate. Read more about the proposed property tax.

The amendments for other central Alabama that passed were as follows:

Butler County

· One amendment prohibits cities or municipalities from establishing their own school systems without county approval. Read more about the amendment.

· The second amendment for Butler County authorizes municipalities to allow limited golf cart operations on designated streets or public roads.

Covington County

· This authorizes municipalities to allow limited golf cart operations on designated streets or public roads.

Dallas County

· One amendment allows certain elected or appointed county officials to participate in the Employees’ Retirement Systems of Alabama.

· The other amendment allows mayors to participate in the Employees’ Retirement System.

Macon County

· This amendment prevents the sheriff from participating in the supernumerary program of the county. It also allows the sheriff to participate in the Employees’ Retirement System and provide for retroactive effect.

Montgomery County

· One amendment requires the county probate judge to be an attorney licensed in Alabama. It also authorizes the probate judge to exercise equity jurisdiction concurrent with the circuit court in cases originally filed in the county probate court.

· The other amendment allows mayors to participate in the Employees’ Retirement System.

