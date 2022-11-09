Woman found critically shot in I-65 crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman is fighting for her life after being shot Tuesday evening.

Montgomery police and fire medics responded to the northbound lanes of I-65 near Edgemont Avenue on reports of a two-vehicle crash. On scene, first responders found a woman in life-threatening condition from a gunshot wound.

The woman, as well as a second victim suffering non-life-threatening injuries from the crash, have been transported to area hospitals.

Montgomery police say the roadways in this area are temporarily closed.

Heavy traffic on I-65 near the Southern Boulevard after a two-vehicle crash involving a gunshot victim was discovered. (Source: Alabama Department of Transportation)

Asked if the situation possibly involved road rage, Sgt. Tina McGriff said “we are in the initial moments of our investigation and I am unable to confirm that.”

An investigation is ongoing and additional information was not immediately available.

