$332,000 pledged to United Ways of Alabama by Hyundai team members

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama and its team members have made another large donation, supporting various United Way River Region agencies.

Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama announced Thursday that team members contributed more than $275,000 to the 2022 United Way giving campaign. The company then made an additional contribution of $75,000 in corporate funding.

The money donated to United Way of Alabama during the campaign goes to support various agencies across the state, including non-profits, service organizations and worthwhile charities.

To learn more about the organization or to make a donation, contact your employer’s human resources department or visit the River Region United Way’s website.

