$350k raised during WSFA’s 2022 Day of Dreams telethon

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Thanks to the generosity of WSFA 12 News viewers, $350,000 has been raised during our annual Day of Dreams telethon.

Previously it was announced that more than $200,000 was raised, but that amount only grew after the telethon was over. The new total was announced Thursday live during WSFA 12 News at noon.

The telethon raised funds for Montgomery’s Mercy House ministry, MAP and the MAP Center. Volunteers were on hand all day to take donations over the phone.

MAP, which stands for Ministry About People, has been serving the people of Montgomery through community programs since 2004, providing meals, clothing, shelter, job training, family services and hope to thousands in our community.

According to the MAP Center website, residents of Washington Park/Gibbs Village community have an average lower than 99% of the neighborhoods across the U.S. More than 85% of the children in the neighborhood live in poverty. The MAP Center and Mercy House work to combat these statistics by connecting the community to resources. The hope is to create a pathway of opportunities for those in the neighborhood to redirect and rebuild their lives and the community.

Below is a list of the resources and programs your donations will help to continue to provide:

Care Coordination

Children and Youth Programs

Food Programs

Clothing and Hygiene Programs

Career and Education

If you would like to donate to and missed the telethon, donations can still be made by going to this link.

