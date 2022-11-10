Advertise
80-year-old dies after friend runs her over with car

While backing out of the driveway, police said the driver unknowingly hit and backed over one...
While backing out of the driveway, police said the driver unknowingly hit and backed over one of her friends.(Pixabay)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (Gray News) – An 80-year-old woman in Florida died when her friend accidentally ran her over in the driveway, investigators said.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, a woman dropped off two friends around lunchtime Wednesday.

While backing out of the driveway, police said the driver unknowingly hit and backed over one of her friends.

The 80-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and died.

The driver is cooperating with investigators.

