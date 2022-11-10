Alabama Republicans name new leadership following elections

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama House Republican Caucus met in Montgomery Thursday to nominate new leadership following Tuesday’s general election.

Among those moving up is current House Majority Leader Nathaniel Ledbetter, R-Rainsville, who will become Alabama Speaker of the House.

Ledbetter, who also serves as the vice chair of the Internal Affairs Committee and as a member of the Commerce and Small Business, Rules, and Ways and Means Education budget-writing committees, won the top position in the chamber over Rep. Steve Clouse, R-Dale County, who chairs the House Ways and Means General Fund Committee.

The new speaker was first elected to represent District 24 in 2014, an area that covers portions of DeKalb County including Fort Payne. He takes over for outgoing speaker Mac McCutcheon, who is retiring.

Among Ledbetter’s signature pieces of legislation are:

2019′s HB339, which required the Pledge of Allegiance to be conducted in schools each day.

2021′s HB573/HB565, which involved changes to Alabama’s state parks.

2021′s HB224, which deals with end-of-life care

2022′s HB123, which deals with creating a mental health service coordinator for each school system,

Other leadership nominees include state Rep. Chris Pringle, R-Mobile, who will become Speaker Pro Tem nominee, State Rep. Scott Stadthagen, R-Decatur, who will be House Majority Leader, State Rep. Wes Kitchens, R-Arab, who will be Caucus Vice Chair, and State Rep. Debbie Wood, R-Valley, who will be Caucus secretary/treasurer.

Thursday’s decision is not official, though with Republicans holding a supermajority in the chamber, the nominations are expected to stand during a January organizational session.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.