Alabama state parks to change firearm rules in 2023

Absolutely Alabama.
Absolutely Alabama.(Source: Alabama State Parks)
By Aajene Robinson
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Gun owners will soon be able to carry a firearm into Alabama state parks without written permission.

The change in rules about firearms in parks will happen around the same time the new constitutional carry law goes into effect next year.

The new law says anyone who is 21 years old and legally entitled to possess a firearm will not be required to obtain a permit to conceal carry a firearm.

The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources said in a statement that “the state park firearms policy is consistent with current Alabama law.”

“The state parks firearms rule will change when the new Alabama law goes into effect and will not require written permission or a concealed carry permit for handguns.”

Both of the new rules will start January 1, 2023.

