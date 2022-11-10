All the snow facts for Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Now that we’ve moved into mid-November it’s more than fair to start talking about snow. It has snowed in Montgomery as early as Halloween, so it can happen this time of year.

Once we get farther into November and into the heart of the winter season snow chances go up. As you know, it doesn’t snow here every year. But it certainly does snow on occasion.

Montgomery averages just over a half-inch of snow each year. (WSFA 12 News)

The average year brings just over a half-inch of snow to Montgomery. The key word in that sentence is average. You get an average by looking at years and years of data; some years are above the average, some are above. That’s why it’s called an average.

In the case of snow, most years end up bringing less snow than what’s considered average. But you throw in a few random years that produce an inch or more of snow and the result is a yearly average of 0.6″ of snowfall.

Montgomery's snowiest seasons are mostly years and years ago. (WSFA 12 News)

Those random years that bring a larger amount of snow don’t happen often. The snowiest years in Montgomery history happened, for the most part, years and years ago.

The top three snowiest years actually happened in the late 1800s! The most recent year that brought a substantial amount of snow was 2018. January of 2018 brought a snowstorm that dumped a solid 1-3″ across much of the WSFA 12 News viewing area. Since then there have been a few instances of snow flurry activity, but nothing that really accumulated.

It’s pretty much impossible to tell you what will happen any given winter when it comes to snow. What we can say is it’s always possible, especially in December, January or February. With it being four years since our last significant snowfall, it’s fair to think this year may be a year that brings a legitimate snow event.

For more details, please visit this National Weather Service page.

