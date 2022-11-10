Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

All the snow facts for Montgomery

Montgomery averages just over a half-inch of snow each year
Fayette County-Marion County line
Fayette County-Marion County line(Scott McDonald)
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Now that we’ve moved into mid-November it’s more than fair to start talking about snow. It has snowed in Montgomery as early as Halloween, so it can happen this time of year.

Once we get farther into November and into the heart of the winter season snow chances go up. As you know, it doesn’t snow here every year. But it certainly does snow on occasion.

Montgomery averages just over a half-inch of snow each year.
Montgomery averages just over a half-inch of snow each year.(WSFA 12 News)

The average year brings just over a half-inch of snow to Montgomery. The key word in that sentence is average. You get an average by looking at years and years of data; some years are above the average, some are above. That’s why it’s called an average.

In the case of snow, most years end up bringing less snow than what’s considered average. But you throw in a few random years that produce an inch or more of snow and the result is a yearly average of 0.6″ of snowfall.

Montgomery's snowiest seasons are mostly years and years ago.
Montgomery's snowiest seasons are mostly years and years ago.(WSFA 12 News)

Those random years that bring a larger amount of snow don’t happen often. The snowiest years in Montgomery history happened, for the most part, years and years ago.

The top three snowiest years actually happened in the late 1800s! The most recent year that brought a substantial amount of snow was 2018. January of 2018 brought a snowstorm that dumped a solid 1-3″ across much of the WSFA 12 News viewing area. Since then there have been a few instances of snow flurry activity, but nothing that really accumulated.

It’s pretty much impossible to tell you what will happen any given winter when it comes to snow. What we can say is it’s always possible, especially in December, January or February. With it being four years since our last significant snowfall, it’s fair to think this year may be a year that brings a legitimate snow event.

For more details, please visit this National Weather Service page.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Details surrounding the discovery of a shooting victim in a crash along Interstate 65 Tuesday...
Details murky after woman found critically shot in I-65 crash
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's large mobile command vehicle sits outside Selma High...
Investigation into Selma student’s death, hospitalization of others ongoing
File photo
Police: 1 Selma High student dead, 3 others taken to hospital
Longtime Montgomery coach Bill Granger has died at 62, according to his family.
Bill Granger, longtime Montgomery area coach, dies at 62
Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico

Latest News

Rain will be widespread this evening as Tropical Storm Nicole pushes by to our east.
First Alert: Nicole brings wind and rain to east Alabama
Nicole sends rain our way later today and tonight
Nicole sends rain our way later today and tonight
Temperatures are falling and we have multiple chances for rain over the next week!
First Alert: Rain chances increasing thanks to Hurricane Nicole
Josh's Wednesday night forecast
Josh's Wednesday night forecast