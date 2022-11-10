Bill Granger, longtime Montgomery area coach, dies at 62

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Bill Granger, a longtime Montgomery-area coach died Wednesday after a 15-month cancer battle, his family has confirmed. He was just 62.

A Montgomery native who got his coaching career start the Lanier Poets, he also worked with students at Jeff Davis High School and Lee High School. There were also stints at Macon East Academy, Auburn High School and in Talladega.

The coach retired after 25 years, but then went on to start the football program at Success Unlimited Academy.

