Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Bill Granger, longtime Montgomery area coach, dies at 62

Longtime Montgomery coach Bill Granger has died at 62, according to his family.
Longtime Montgomery coach Bill Granger has died at 62, according to his family.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By Rosie Langello
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Bill Granger, a longtime Montgomery-area coach died Wednesday after a 15-month cancer battle, his family has confirmed. He was just 62.

A Montgomery native who got his coaching career start the Lanier Poets, he also worked with students at Jeff Davis High School and Lee High School. There were also stints at Macon East Academy, Auburn High School and in Talladega.

The coach retired after 25 years, but then went on to start the football program at Success Unlimited Academy.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Details surrounding the discovery of a shooting victim in a crash along Interstate 65 Tuesday...
Details murky after woman found critically shot in I-65 crash
File photo
Police: 1 Selma High student dead, 3 others taken to hospital
10 constitutional amendments on Tuesday’s ballot
WSFA 12 News is getting you prepared for Decision 2022. Here's your guide to the races,...
Decision 2022: Alabama voter guide
A juvenile was struck by a vehicle Tuesday in Montgomery.
Juvenile struck by vehicle Tuesday in Montgomery

Latest News

Final nominees named for Jack’s Athlete of the Week award for ‘22
Who will be the final Fever Athlete of the Week? It's up to you!
Final nominees named for Jack's Athlete of the Week award for '22
Friday Night Football Fever
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 12
Friday Night Football Fever Week 12: Banks vs. Edgewood
Friday Night Football Fever Week 12: Banks vs. Edgewood