Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

EMA: Montgomery warming center vandalized

The Montgomery County EMA director said someone caused damage throughout the warming center on...
The Montgomery County EMA director said someone caused damage throughout the warming center on Le Bron Road.(Source: Christina Thornton)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery officials were shocked Wednesday morning when they arrived at the warming center on Le Bron Road to prepare it for this weekend’s forecasted temperature drop.

Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency director Christina Thornton said they found someone had caused damage throughout the building, plus there was destroyed property. She posted photos on social media showing sleeping quarters doors destroyed, a broken security camera and graffitti, among other damage.

Thornton said the vandals also destroyed hygiene products intended for the homeless.

Hygiene products intended for the homeless were destroyed during a break-in at the Montgomery...
Hygiene products intended for the homeless were destroyed during a break-in at the Montgomery warming center on Le Bron Road.(Source: Christina Thornton)

She said police are investigating. The Montgomery Police Department has not yet returned a request for comment.

Thornton is calling on parents to keep their kids away from the building since it is intended to help the homeless and those without adequate heating.

“Parents, please be mindful this facility helps those in need homeless and heating inadequate. Please help us help the community by monitoring your children’s actions within the community. We would hate for their illegal activities to cause them harm or negatively affect their future,” she said.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Details surrounding the discovery of a shooting victim in a crash along Interstate 65 Tuesday...
Details murky after woman found critically shot in I-65 crash
File photo
Police: 1 Selma High student dead, 3 others taken to hospital
10 constitutional amendments on Tuesday’s ballot
WSFA 12 News is getting you prepared for Decision 2022. Here's your guide to the races,...
Decision 2022: Alabama voter guide
A juvenile was struck by a vehicle Tuesday in Montgomery.
Juvenile struck by vehicle Tuesday in Montgomery

Latest News

Alabama Democratic Party
Alabama Democrats hope to rebuild party to better support candidates
Longtime Montgomery coach Bill Granger has died at 62, according to his family.
Bill Granger, longtime Montgomery area coach, dies at 62
That’s why the Alabama Fire College is working with the Alabama Department of Mental Health to...
Program helps firefighters with mental illness, substance abuse
Democrats defeated in all statewide races in Alabama
Democrats defeated in all statewide races in Alabama