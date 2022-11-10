EMA: Montgomery warming center vandalized

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery officials were shocked Wednesday morning when they arrived at the warming center on Le Bron Road to prepare it for this weekend’s forecasted temperature drop.

Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency director Christina Thornton said they found someone had caused damage throughout the building, plus there was destroyed property. She posted photos on social media showing sleeping quarters doors destroyed, a broken security camera and graffitti, among other damage.

Thornton said the vandals also destroyed hygiene products intended for the homeless.

Hygiene products intended for the homeless were destroyed during a break-in at the Montgomery warming center on Le Bron Road. (Source: Christina Thornton)

She said police are investigating. The Montgomery Police Department has not yet returned a request for comment.

Thornton is calling on parents to keep their kids away from the building since it is intended to help the homeless and those without adequate heating.

“Parents, please be mindful this facility helps those in need homeless and heating inadequate. Please help us help the community by monitoring your children’s actions within the community. We would hate for their illegal activities to cause them harm or negatively affect their future,” she said.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.