Family speaks out four months after devastating crash

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Nearly four months after a devastating crash in Tuscaloosa County, a mother is talking about the tragedy that critically injured her children, leaving two of them paralyzed.

You may recall the crash. It happened on July 13 off Skyland Boulevard, very close to I-20/59.

Kara Martin says her brakes failed and they collided into the wheel of an 18-wheeler.

“We’re living. It’s a new way of living. This is our new normal now,” said Martin.

Their new normal after what happened on the morning of July 13, a terrible wreck left Martin and her four children injured. Martin’s daughter Miracle Jemison, who is all of 7 years old, remains paralyzed from the neck down.

“Sad I got hurt. Sad my momma got hurt and my brothers got hurt,” said Miracle Hope Jemison.

Miracle’s twin brother Malcom is paralyzed from the waist down. He doesn’t remember much that day.

“I had a brain injury. My sister had a brain injury,” said Malcom Jemison.

Kara Martin’s other two children have since made a full recovery. Considering Miracle and Malcom’s current medical predicament, you will not hear any self-pity from Martin.

“It could have been five funerals. It could have been anything, but you know God was so on our side, angels and everything,” she said.

Martin suffered a leg injury and is still recovering. Miracle’s health challenges are far more complex - a machine breathes for her. She can only move her neck and shoulders, yet the 7-year-old possesses an indomitable spirit and her sense of humor. Miracle is convinced she will walk again one day. She’s just glad to be home for the first time since July, home again 117 days later.

“Just glad to be home with my brothers, my friends and my family,” said Miracle.

Reverend Walter Hawkins says a fundraiser is planned for the family early next year.

“They’re going to need many things to help them with their living conditions, so we want to help to see if we can get some assistance from the community,” said Rev. Hawkins.

“My baby will walk again,” Martin predicted.

Kara Martin says the miracle of their survival took place on July 13. She’s confident another miracle will come through Malcom and Miracle Hope Jemison.

That fundraiser is set for January 28 at the First African Baptist Church in Tuscaloosa starting at 3 p.m. In the meantime, the family could find out as early as mid-December whether they qualify for a Habitat for Humanity home.

