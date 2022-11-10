Advertise
Father indicted in infant son’s death

Caleb Whisnand is charged in the death of his 1-month-old son.
Caleb Whisnand is charged in the death of his 1-month-old son.((Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The father accused of killing his 1-month-old son has been indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury.

According to court records, Whisnand has been indicted with capital murder.

The indictment said Whisnand caused the death of his son, Caleb Michael Whisnand Jr., by injuring his skull and/or brain.

Investigators say Whisnand called 911 from the Circle K convenience store on Wetumpka Highway to report his son missing. Later that week, he was taken into custody shortly after a news conference where he pleaded with the public for help to find him.

A gag order has been put in place on the case.

