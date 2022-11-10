Advertise
Macon County Commission Chamber renamed in honor of late chairman

More than 100 community members gathered on North Main Street in Tuskegee for a dedication...
More than 100 community members gathered on North Main Street in Tuskegee for a dedication ceremony Thursday. The County Commission Chamber now bears the name of Jesse L. Upshaw.(wsfa 12 news)
By Rosanna Smith
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Macon County Commission honored one of its late commission chairmen in a big way.

More than 100 community members gathered on North Main Street in Tuskegee for a dedication ceremony Thursday. The County Commission Chamber now bears the name of Jesse L. Upshaw.

“Chairman, Jesse L. Upshaw was a consensus builder. He was always willing to hear both sides of the story and synthesize the truths so that we can come to a common goal and a common decision. That was his greatest gift ability to bring people together,” said Omar Neal.

Upshaw served as the chairman of the commission for more than a decade and was known as a trailblazer.

“Jesse was really the architects behind this facility. He left office before it was totally completed. We want to try to build history as we go along so that people know the contributors of the history. We wish we could have done it before he passed,” said Louis Maxwell, Macon County Commission chairman.

During Upshaw’s time on the commission, he worked to bring fiscal stability. Under his leadership, Macon County built a jail and a health care facility. Upshaw’s daughter says her father had a strong commitment to seeing Macon County succeed.

“He loved this great city. My dad was very, very compassionate about the citizens of Macon County. My heart is filled with joy. And I know my dad would be so proud,” said Wanda Holley.

Upshaw passed away in 2013.

