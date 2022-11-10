Advertise
Man sentenced to life in prison for 2020 Montgomery murder

According to Bailey's office, Henry Joiner was found guilty in the shooting death of Louis Miles Jr.
According to Bailey’s office, Henry Joiner was found guilty in the shooting death of Louis Miles Jr.(Source: Montgomery District Attorney's Office)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for a 2020 murder, Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey announced Thursday.

According to Bailey’s office, Henry Joiner was found guilty in the shooting death of Louis Miles Jr.

During the trial, Joiner claimed that he was in fear for his life. However, video evidence and witness testimony refuted the claim.

According to the district attorney’s office, Joiner drove to Miles’ home on Norman Bridge Road with a handgun. Surveillance video showed Joiner speeding into the parking lot and jumping out of his car pointing the gun at Miles. Joiner then approached the victim and slapped the victim before the victim tried to defend himself.

Joiner then shot Miles three times, killing him. Bailey said Joiner then fled the scene.

At the time of the murder, Joiner had previously been convicted of five felony offenses, according to Bailey.

“To shoot someone in cold blood at their own home and then attempt to claim self-defense is reprehensible. I am proud of my team for putting this repeat criminal offender behind bars for the rest of his life. Our streets are safer knowing Henry Joiner will never cause this kind of grief and pain to another Montgomery family.

